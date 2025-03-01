Athena Investment Management Invests $200,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
