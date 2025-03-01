Athena Investment Management Invests $200,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.