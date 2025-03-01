Athena Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after acquiring an additional 486,213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VV stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

