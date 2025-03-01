Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Update

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Atco Mining Stock Down 13.1 %

OTCMKTS:ATMGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Atco Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

