Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Down 12% – Here’s Why

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.07). Approximately 22,908,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 4,027,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.22).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.97. The firm has a market cap of £780.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

