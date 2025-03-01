Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 85.35 ($1.07). 22,656,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 4,021,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £780.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

