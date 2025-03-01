Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 624.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,007,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

