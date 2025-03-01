Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 624.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,007,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
