Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.57 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.86 ($0.24). 265,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,088,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Several research firms have weighed in on AXL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Arrow Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Arrow Exploration from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 44 ($0.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.29. The stock has a market cap of £67.58 million, a PE ratio of 112.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin.

