Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0 million-$124.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.0 million.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 20.2 %

ARLO stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.77. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 27,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $318,365.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 611,465 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,306.10. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $546,457.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,161,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,862,763.52. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,565 shares of company stock worth $5,629,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

