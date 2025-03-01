Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.30% from the company’s previous close.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $522.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.50. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

