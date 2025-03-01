Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 17,433 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,683,504.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John F. Mccool also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 19th, John F. Mccool sold 112 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $11,436.32.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Arista Networks by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

