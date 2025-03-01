Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 17,433 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,683,504.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John F. Mccool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, John F. Mccool sold 112 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $11,436.32.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Arista Networks by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks



Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

