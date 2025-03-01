Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.71 ($0.05). 4,601,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,099,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.88 ($0.05).

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £32.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.