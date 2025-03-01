Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Shares Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 208,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 58,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 529,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JUCY opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.