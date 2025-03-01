Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) was upgraded by Alliance Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$187.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.27.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.