ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in February

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ANPCY stock remained flat at C$1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.39.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

