ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in February

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
ANGLE Stock Performance
Shares of ANPCY stock remained flat at C$1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.39.
ANGLE Company Profile
