Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1968 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

UYLD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 94,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,987. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

