Anfield Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 3.67% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:PSMR opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

