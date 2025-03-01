Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,648,000 after buying an additional 1,005,072 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,764,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after acquiring an additional 646,364 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,740.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 473,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 448,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,814,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

