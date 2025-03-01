Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF (BATS:RPHS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF (BATS:RPHS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RPHS opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF Profile

The Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF (RPHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide capital appreciation by investing in the US large-cap equity space combined with hedging market risk. RPHS was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by Regents Park.

