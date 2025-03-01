Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 212.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 460,487 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 319.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 111,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 100,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

