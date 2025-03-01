Andrew S. Rendich Sells 17,401 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $142,340.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 362,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,847.14. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,520,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 206,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

