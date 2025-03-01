Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,106,951 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106,951 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,510,000 after purchasing an additional 415,750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2,814.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after buying an additional 209,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 398.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 1,414.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 149,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 0.8 %

VNT stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.