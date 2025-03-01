Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UFPT opened at $227.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.60. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.50 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.