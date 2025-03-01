Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 907,260 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,377.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,458 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,265.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 149,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,811,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $165.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.37 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.