Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $119.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,396.86. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 8,945 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,903. The trade was a 21.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $3,222,096. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

