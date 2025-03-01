Analysts Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Price Target at $25.17

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Archrock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock Increases Dividend

AROC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Archrock has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.