Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $299.48

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.26.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,865. The trade was a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,284,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $246.75 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

