American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.68. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 36,401 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

