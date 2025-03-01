American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $4,777,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

