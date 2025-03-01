Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.

Ameresco Trading Down 35.6 %

NYSE:AMRC traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. 3,504,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Ameresco has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

