AMB Financial Corp. (AMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
AMB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AMB Financial stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading on Friday. AMB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.
About AMB Financial
