AMB Financial Corp. (AMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMB Financial stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading on Friday. AMB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.