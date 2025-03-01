Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Trading Down 19.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The firm has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

