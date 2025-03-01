Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 19.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amarc Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395 over the last 90 days. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

