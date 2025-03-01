Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) was down 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Trading Down 19.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarc Resources

In other Amarc Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

