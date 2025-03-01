Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) was down 19.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Trading Down 19.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amarc Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.