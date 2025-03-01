Amalgamated Bank Sells 323 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,827,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,061,000 after acquiring an additional 593,779 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,449,000 after purchasing an additional 229,586 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,744,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,536.96. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,299.50. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,254,710. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $129.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

