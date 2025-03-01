Amalgamated Bank Sells 257 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after acquiring an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 292,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $306.44 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $295.19 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.33.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

