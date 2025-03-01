Amalgamated Bank Purchases 587 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $504,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,371,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,903,298.06. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

