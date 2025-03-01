Amalgamated Bank Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,430.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,306.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,169.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $493.40 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.