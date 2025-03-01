Amalgamated Bank Has $3.94 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6,118.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 192,971 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,983 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

