Amalgamated Bank Has $3.81 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FDS opened at $461.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.