Amalgamated Bank Has $3.50 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

