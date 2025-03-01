Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,576 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after buying an additional 49,074 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Solar Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of First Solar stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.90 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
