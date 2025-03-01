Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,576 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after buying an additional 49,074 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.90 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

