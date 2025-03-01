Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 625.5% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNPF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

