Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
See Also
