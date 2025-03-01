Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

