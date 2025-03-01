Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.41.
In other news, Director David Alexander Fleck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.
