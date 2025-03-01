Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,500 shares, an increase of 888.2% from the January 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Agronomics Price Performance
Agronomics stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Agronomics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Agronomics
