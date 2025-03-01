AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 22,500 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$267,525.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,192.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,127.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67.

AGF Management Stock Up 1.8 %

AGF.B opened at C$11.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$11.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

