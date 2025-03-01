Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.
Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $78.39.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.22%.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
