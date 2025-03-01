Aew Capital Management L P Has $97.53 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 516.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,608 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 4.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.54% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $97,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 355,437.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $169.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.