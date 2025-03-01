Aew Capital Management L P Decreases Stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,906 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Lineage were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lineage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

LINE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.41.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

